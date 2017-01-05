Mahindra planning Pininfarina-badged electric supercar

  • May 2, 2017, 5:28 am
  • May 2, 2017, 5:28 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The supercar will help Mahindra finally break into the U.S. market.

Indian automaker Mahindra is hoping its recent acquisition of once-great Italian design house Pininfarina will help it break into new markets.
"We're exploring right now the potential of building an electric supercar, which will be branded Pininfarina. Certainly, we're looking to sell it in the U.S.," revealed Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra in an interview with Market Watch.

The yet-unnamed model is still at the embryonic stage of development, so it's too early to tell what form it will take. However, Pininfarina gave us a preview of what an eco-friendly supercar could look like when it introduced the hydrogen-powered H2 Speed concept (pictured) during last year's edition of the Geneva Auto Show.

Pininfarina already confirmed the H2 Speed will spawn a production model in the coming years. Only 10 examples will be built, and each one will cost about $2.5 million. It's unclear whether that's the same project Mahindra referred to, or if Pininfarina is set to launch two electrified supercars in the coming years.

Breaking into our market has been on Mahindra's to-do list for the past few years. Notably, in 2012 rumors indicated the brand would build pickup trucks in a former Navistar factory located in Louisiana. Those plans fell through, and a handful of dealers ended up suing the company.

Mahindra revealed his company also has its sights on the lucrative Chinese market, but the U.S. remains its top priority.

"Competing in the U.S. is like the old Frank Sinatra song: if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere," opined Mahindra.

Photos by Ronan Glon.
