March sales: Industry down, but GM and VW post gains

  • April 3, 2017, 1:37 pm
  • Apr 3, 2017, 1:37 pm
  •         by Justin King

Ford's deliveries fell by more than seven percent, while FCA brands dropped by nearly five percent.

March has proven a tough month for many automakers as demand for vehicles continues to wane in the US market.

Ford showed the biggest drop among the Detroit Big Three, with deliveries down by 7.2 percent. Gains in Dodge and Ram sales were insufficient to offset declines at Chrysler and Jeep, pushing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles total deliveries down by 4.4 percent.

GM was the domestic winner with a 1.6-percent rise, thanks to double-digit growth at Buick and GMC.

Nissan came out ahead among Japanese automakers, with Infiniti accounting for most of its 3.2-percent growth. Honda was down by less than one percent, while Toyota brands dropped by 2.1 percent.

Volkswagen Group has continued to grow with a 2.6-percent increase, slightly behind BMW Group's 3.5-percent gain.

Analysts have mixed expectations for the rest of the year. Pessimists expect rising interest rates to restrain sales, potentially bringing the first annual decline since the recession.


February year-over-year:

- Acura down 21%, 11,696
- Alfa up 1200%, 555
- Audi up 2%, 18,705
- Bentley up 109%, 249
- BMW up 3%, 31,015
- Buick up 15%, 20,957
- Cadillac down 2%, 12,861
- Chevrolet down 2%, 172,458
- Chrysler down 33%, 16,969
- Dodge up 10%, 50,076
- Fiat down 5%, 2,922
- Ford down 7%, 225,341
- Genesis 1,755, new
- GMC up 12%, 49,948
- Honda up 2%, 125,531
- Hyundai down 10%, 67,510
- Infiniti up 33%, 18,266
- Jaguar
- Jeep down 11%, 67,983
- Kia down 15%, 49,429
- *Lamborghini up 2%, 88
- Land Rover
- Lexus down 8%, 27,935
- Lincoln down 1%, 9,554
- Maserati up 32%, 1,312
- Mazda up 5%, 24,549
- **Mercedes-Benz up 3%, 29.092
- MINI up 5%, 4,987
- Mitsubishi up 6%, 11,766
- Nissan up 1%, 150,566
- Porsche up 4%, 4,479
- Ram up 6.1%, 51,749
- smart down 19%, 389
- Subaru up 11%, 54,871
- *Tesla up 33%, 2,500
- Toyota down 1%, 187,289
- Volkswagen up 3%, 27,635
- Volvo down 22%, 5,356

2017 year-to-date:
- Acura down 16%, 31,762
- Alfa up 600%, 1,106
- Audi up 9%, 45,647
- Bentley up 111%, 552
- BMW up 2%, 71,682
- Buick down 8%, 50,205
- Cadillac down 5%, 33,982
- Chevrolet flat 471,723
- Chrysler down 33%, 134,063
- Dodge down 5%, 134,063
- Fiat down 11%, 7,231
- Ford down 5%, 586,462
- Genesis 5,155, new
- GMC up 10%, 133,611
- Honda up 4%, 333,531
- Hyundai down 6%, 168,792
- Infiniti up 33%, 43,561
- Jaguar
- Jeep down 11%, 188,743
- Kia down 13%, 127,728
- *Lamborghini up 2%, 264
- Land Rover
- Lexus down 17%, 61,845
- Lincoln down 9%, 27,083
- Maserati up 46%, 3,288
- Mazda up 7%, 69,071
- **Mercedes-Benz up 5%, 79,141
- MINI down 5%, 10,251
- Mitsubishi up 16%, 29,147
- Nissan up 2%, 373,330
- Porsche up 4%, 12,718
- Ram up 5%, 132,579
- smart down 18%, 1,061
- Subaru up 9%, 144,250
- *Tesla up 36%, 8,800
- Toyota down 5%, 470,766
- Volkswagen up 10%, 76,290
- Volvo down 18%, 13,479

*Based on estimates from Automotive News.
** NOT including Sprinter

Note that last month's highlights and lowlights listed below are merely a selection of some of the month's bigger movers.

Highlights (sales up > 40%)
Mitsubishi Outlander, up 96% to 4,235
Infiniti Q70, up 86% to 1,072
Infiniti QX70, up 63% to 1,077
Dodge Journey, up 100% to 11,858
Alfa 4C, up 65% to 71
VW e-Golf, up 298% to 342
VW Golf family, up 42% to 6,369
Subaru Impreza, up 47% to 7,653

Lowlights (sales down > 30%)
Kia Rio, down 50% to 1,246
Infiniti Q50, down 32% to 3,800
Jeep Compass, down 66% to 2,651
Fiat 500L, down 80% to 106

RELATED CONTENT
May sales: Ford, GM dip while Japanese brands tumble
Chrysler, Koreans, VW gain ground in October [Sales figures]
March sales: FCA and Audi grow, Ford and GM slip

Now

MG considering new roadster

MG's reputation is based on fun, sporty roadsters, yet the company only manufactures hatchbacks and SUVs. That will soon change, according to company officials, and we could see a new MG convertible in the not-too-distant future.    http://bit.ly/2nN4ueL

 5h

Porsche reveals 2017 WEC racer

Porsche has revealed the updated LMP1 prototype that will compete in this year's edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It carries on with a hybrid drivetrain built around a 2.0-liter V4, but Porsche has made numerous tweaks to the energy recovery system to send more juice to the lithium-ion battery pack.   

 6h

Spyker D12 still in the works

Spyker has indicated it's still working on bringing the D12 Peking-to-Paris concept to production. Now 11 years in the making, the luxurious off-roader will get a hybrid drivetrain built around a Koenigsegg-sourced V8 engine. Company boss Victor Muller promises we'll see the final model next year at the Geneva Auto Show.   

 7h

AMG Project One to get gullwing doors?

Recent rumors indicate Mercedes-AMG's upcoming hypercar will feature gullwing doors, a homage to the classic 300SL. Powered by a Formula 1-derived V6-electric drivetrain, the most extreme AMG to date will debut this fall in Frankfurt.    http://bit.ly/2nN1RK7

 8h

Hyundai Kona previewed

Hyundai has announced a new crossover named Kona. Positioned below the Tucson, the model will make its debut next month at the New York Auto Show.   http://bit.ly/2orP82r

 9h

Holden sales drop in Australia

General Motors' Australia-based Holden division has seen its sales decline since it announced plans to stop manufacturing cars in its home country. Website Motoring reports the brand sold 1,000 fewer cars in March of 2017 than in March of 2016; it was outsold by rival Mitsubishi, Toyota, Mazda, and Hyundai.   http://bit.ly/2nMVVRl

 10h

V10 likely not coming back to F1

Formula 1 officials held a meeting to decide which direction to take the sport in. Details haven't been made public, but it sounds like F1 cars will remain hybrid in the foreseeable future, and the V10 is never coming back. "F1 is the flagship of the motorsport industry, and it must be in line with the technological developments of the industry," FIA president Jean Todt told Italian newspaper La Repubblica.   

 11h

Jaguar announces E-Type restoration program

Jaguar's Classic division will restore 10 first-series E-Types. The cars will be entirely original inside, outside, and under the hood, and they'll be sold to enthusiasts for approximately $350,000 each.    http://bit.ly/2mWlQc0

 12h

Audi to compete in F1?

Audi is still considering competing in Formula 1 racing, a recent report claims. FIA officials recently held a meeting over the future of the sport, and insiders suggest Audi sent a representative to listen in. The company was set to race in F1 until news of the Dieselgate fiasco began making headlines.   http://bit.ly/2orEEAg

 13h

Toyota builds real-life Tonka truck

Toyota's Australian division has turned the HiLux pickup into a real-life Tonka truck. Unfortunately, the heavily-modified pickup is a one-off model, not a preview of an upcoming production model.    

 1d