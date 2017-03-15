Marchionne plays hard to get: 'zero interest' in VW merger

  • Updated March 15, 2017, 5:01 pm
  •         by Justin King

FCA's CEO just days ago raised the idea of a possible merger with VW.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles chief executive Sergio Marchionne has shot down the idea of a merger with Volkswagen, just days after he raised the idea at the Geneva Motor Show.


The outspoken executive today claimed FCA has "zero interest" in pursuing merger talks with VW, as quoted by Reuters.

Perhaps Marchionne was offended by VW CEO Matthias Mueller's first reaction to the apparent proposition. Mueller initially dismissed the idea, saying "we have other problems," though he later clarified "I am not ruling out a conversation" and called for his colleague to engage such talks in private first before going public.

Finding no success in pursuing a merger with FCA's top choice, General Motors, Marchionne in Geneva claimed that GM's sale of Opel to PSA Group creates a new entity that "threatens VW most" by creating a new contender for the top global automaker.

Despite the rebuff, Marchionne promises to keep an open door if Mueller ever wants to talk merger.

"If he wants to come, he knows where I live," he said.

Now

Lucid Air to list from $52,500

The Lucid Air sedan, a direct rival to the Tesla Model S, will carry a base price of $60,000 ($52,500 after federal tax credits) when it hits the market in 2018.   http://bit.ly/2nFG2uC

 2h

Audi Q4 to launch in 2019

Audi will launch a new compact crossover called the Q4 in 2019. It'll compete against the BMW X4.   http://bit.ly/2nEUl2I

 4h

McLaren 650S destroyed in collision with utility pole

Police allege the 23-year-old driver was drunk when he took the 650S Spider out for a fateful cruise around a Lake Ontario waterfront neighborhood, where the speed limit was likely just 25 mph.   http://bit.ly/2nER0kb

 7h

Trump to extend review period for fuel regs

The Trump administration is expected to announce on Wednesday that it will extend the review period of the EPA's fuel economy requirements through April 2018.   

 7h

Audi CEO says his home has not been raided

"I have all along supported efforts to clear up the diesel issue at Audi," he said at a news conference attended by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2na5Q5r

 8h

Renault again denies cheating allegations

Renault has strongly denied accusations of using a defeat device to circumvent emissions regulations. The company stresses all of its models -- including the ones called out by regulators -- comply with European norms.   http://bit.ly/2nEcBJo

 9h

Volvo 262C turns 40

Volvo is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 262C. Built by Bertone in Italy, the 262C was the only Volvo ever offered with a vinyl roof from the factory. Production ended in 1981.    

 11h

Porsche Cayenne getting V8-electric hybrid

The next generation of the Porsche Cayenne will receive the Panamera's 680-horsepower V8-electric hybrid drivetrain. It will combine neck-snapping acceleration with about 30 miles of zero-emissions driving.   http://bit.ly/2nDQUcA

 12h

New Buick Regal to bow in New York?

Buick's next-generation Regal could bow at the New York Auto Show. Essentially an Americanized Opel Insignia, the model will be offered as a five-door hatchback with a sedan-like look and as a station wagon, but the current four-door sedan body style will not be replaced.    

 12h

Prosecutors raid Audi offices in Germany

German prosecutors have raided two Audi offices in Germany, according to Automotive News. The search is part of a broader investigation into the so-called defeat device Audi invented in 1999.   http://bit.ly/2n9eaCA

 13h