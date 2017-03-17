FCA chief 'waiting with anticipation' for VW merger talks

  • Updated March 21, 2017, 2:59 pm
  •         by Justin King

After playing hard to get, Marchionne now claims he will "go find" VW boss Matthias Mueller "at the first opportunity."

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles chief executive Sergio Marchionne is now eager to chat with Volkswagen head Matthias Mueller to talk about a merger.

The two executives appear to be sending mixed signals. Marchionne first proposed the idea at the Geneva Motor Show, but Mueller initially dismissed the proposition by noting "we have other problems."

The German executive later clarified that he is "not ruling out a conversation." His Italian peer responded last week by coldly stating FCA has "zero interest" in pursuing a merger with VW and that Mueller "knows where I live" if he wants to chat.

Marchionne now says "we are waiting with anticipation" to talk with Mueller, according to quotes published by Reuters.

"There are 4-5 of us (automakers) at the global level, if something needs to be done, it will be done," he added. "I haven't seen Mueller in 6-7 months, but I will go find him at the first opportunity."

Marchionne raised the merger question after General Motors -- his top choice -- sold its Opel division to PSA Group. He claims the new entity represents a new number-two player that "threatens VW most" as the German automaker attempts to extend its lead as the top global automaker.

