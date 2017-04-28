Mark Zuckerberg works the line at Ford truck factory

Facebook's co-founder is on a "Personal Year of Travel Challenge" to see how normal people live and work.

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has visited Ford's Dearborn Truck Plant as part of his "Personal Year of Travel Challenge."

The executive spent some time on the F-150 assembly line for a photo shoot and explored how the company prototypes and designs vehicles at its Product Development Center. He then rode in a Ford Fusion Hybrid autonomous research vehicle.

A Harvard dropout now worth more than $60 billion, Zuckerberg reportedly launched the tour to talk with normal citizens and see how they're living and working.

Zuckerberg wants to visit 30 states this year, with the ultimate goal of meeting people in every US state.