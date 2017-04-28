Mark Zuckerberg works the line at Ford truck factory

Most Discussed
Other Ford Stories
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
GM scores record profit on strong truck sales
General Motors reported record first-quarter profits Friday, thanks largely to strong sales of tricks, SUVs and crossovers. Reuters reports that GM shares dropped slightly despite a pretax profit of 8.2 percent--the company's best-ever first-quarter margin either before or after its 2009 bankruptcy. http://reut.rs/2pdxWNl
Tesla fires automation executive
Tesla has fired a top executive in charge of automation. Insiders claim Klaus Grohmann -- whose company, Grohmann Engineering, was purchased by Tesla last year -- disagreed with Elon Musk over how to treat existing clients like Daimler and BMW. http://bit.ly/2poqhuc
Tesla S loses 15% range at 150,000 miles
A recent study sheds insight into how long the Tesla Model S' battery pack lasts. On average, 90 to 95 percent of the battery's capacity remains at 93,000 miles. Green Car Reports writes the pack will lose less than 15 percent of its capacity over the car's 150,000-mile life cycle. http://bit.ly/2popzNp
Ultra-rare 911 barn find heads to auction
An extremely rare 1993 Porsche 911 RSR with just six miles on the clock is headed to auction soon. One of just 51 built, the time capsule spent 25 years in a barn for unknown reasons. Auction house RM Sotheby's expects it will fetch about $2.3 million. http://bit.ly/2poc40w
Chrysler expands Pacifica lineup
Chrysler has added a sixth trim level to the Pacifica lineup. Named Touring Plus, the model receives three-zone climate control, a power liftgate, sunshades for the second- and third-row seats, fog lights, and a mesh-look lower front fascia, among other features. Pricing starts at $33,455.
Mazda to launch CX-8 in Japan
Mazda will introduce a new model named CX-8 on the Japanese market. Essentially a stretched CX-5, the CX-8 will offer seating for up to seven passengers, a turbodiesel 2.2-liter engine, and a six-speed automatic transmission. As of writing, it's too early to tell whether the soft-roader will be sold on our shores.