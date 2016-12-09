Maserati recalls 7,500 vehicles; backup cameras fail in cold weather

  • Updated December 9, 2016, 11:37 am
  •         by Justin King

The issue is blamed on a software problem that puts the entertainment-telematics module into protection mode.

Maserati is preparing to recall approximately 7,500 vehicles to address a unique problem that causes backup cameras to fail in cold weather.

A software glitch with the entertainment-telematics module causes the system to place itself into 'protection mode' when the temperature drops below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, disabling the backup camera.

"If the back-up camera is inoperable, it may be more difficult for the operator to see people or objects behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of injury or crash," the recall notification says.

The same problematic system was used in the 2017 Quattroporte, Ghible and Levante.

Dealers will simply install revised software to restore proper operation.

  

