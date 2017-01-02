Maserati recalls nearly 40k cars over fire risk

The Italian company has issued two recalls to fix separate defects.

Maserati has issued two recalls to fix separate defects that can lead to a vehicle fire.

The first recall applies to 10,879 examples of the Ghibli and the Quattroporte manufactured in 2014 and in 2015. The sedans are fitted with fuel lines that can weep or leak fuel. Dealers will replace the fuel lines free of charge.

The second recall encompasses 39,381 examples of the Quattroporte, Ghibli, and Levante. All of the affected cars were manufactured between 2014 and 2017. Maserati's recall notice explains that adjusting the front seats can cause the wiring harness to rub, which could result in an electrical short. Technicians will replace the wiring harness free of charge.

Presumably, the cars with leaky fuel lines are also equipped with the defective wiring harnesses. All told, the recall affects nearly 40,000 cars registered in the United States. Maserati hasn't revealed if any injuries have been linked to the problems.

The first recall campaign is scheduled to begin on February 28, while the second campaign will kick off on March 21. Maserati will notify owners of affected cars via mail. Alternatively, concerned motorists can call the company's customer service line to get more information about either defect.