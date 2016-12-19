By Justin King
Monday, Dec 19th, 2016 @ 4:03 pm
 
Ford has extended its Lincoln advertising campaign featuring Matthew McConaughey, this time sending the actor to Iceland with the Continental.

The latest commercial maintains the same unique theme as the previous segments, starting with silent scenes and eventually focusing on McConaughey's contemplative monologues.

The ads were directed by Wally Pfister, known for "The Dark Knight" and "Inception."

Lincoln's previous commercials with McConaughey achieved brief 'viral' status, prompting YouTube parodies and attention from Saturday Night Live.

Here at Leftlane, we believe the contributions of the community are just as valuable as those of our staff. The Web, at its core, is a medium for information sharing and communication. We strive to provide good information, but without you—the community member—there is no communication. Read More>>

  

LeftLane

Register

  • LeftLane

    Copyright © 2005 - 2016 MNM Media, LLC.
    All rights reserved.