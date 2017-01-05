Maven 'Gig' rents Chevy Bolt to freelance drivers for $229/wk

  • May 3, 2017, 1:56 pm
  • May 3, 2017, 1:56 pm
  •         by Justin King

The program is intended to be used by drivers for Uber, Lyft, GrubHub and other services.

General Motors has launched a new rental program aimed at drivers for Uber, Lyft, GrubHub and similar services.
Known as Maven Gig, the program is launching with the Chevrolet Bolt EV for a flat rate of $229 per week. The price includes insurance, maintenance and unlimited miles.

"By 2020, an estimated 43 percent of the U.S. workforce will be made up of workers who freelance," GM says. "The nature of employment is changing, and Maven Gig is a nimble platform to grow and adapt with the shift."

Maven's on-demand rental for ridesharing program has counted more than 100 million miles so far, spread across 9.3 million individual rides. The program is currently available in 11 markets including Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington DC.

The Maven Gig pilot program will launch in San Diego before expanding to San Francisco and Los Angeles later this year. The company has not mentioned how many vehicles will be allocated for the service.


+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Updated Honda Jazz (Fit) leaked

The refreshed Honda Jazz (known Stateside as the Fit) was leaked by Livedoor Blog (via indianautosblog), giving us a good look at the subcompact's exterior design and confirming that the existing, naturally aspirated powertrain will soldier on through at least the rest of the current model's life. This puts to rest any rumors of a turbocharged powertrain for the time being.   http://bit.ly/2pFERgQ

 2h

India wants to go EV-only by 2030

India's energy minister wants every car sold new in 2030 to be electric -- no exceptions. As one of the world's most populous country, India is trying to curb air pollution in major cities.   http://ind.pn/2pEvYnL

 2h

BMW to build iNext in flagship plant

The production version of the BMW iNext concept will be built in the brand's flagship factory in Dingolfing, Germany. Production is scheduled to kick off in 2021.   

 3h

Next-gen Citroen EV three years away

Citroen's next-generation electric technology is about three years away from hitting showrooms, the company has confirmed. A modular platform like Volkswagen's MEB architecture will underpin a full lineup of Citroen-badged electric models, including sedans and crossovers. Some of them could be sold in the United States.   http://bit.ly/2pECwmF

 4h

MG to introduce XS crossover in London

China's MG will travel to the London Auto Show to introduce a new crossover named XS. Identical to the ZS sold in China (pictured), the XS will compete in the same segment as the Nissan Juke.   

 5h

Entry-level Mercedes SLC takes on Miata in Europe

Mercedes-Benz has introduced an entry-level variant of the SLC powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine. Aimed at the Mazda Miata, the SLC 180 offers 154 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The model is on-sale in select European countries, but it won't make its way to the United States.   

 6h

Hondata announces Civic tuning kit

Honda tuner Hondata has announced a tuning kit for the tenth-generation Civic. The upgrade increases the turbo's boost by 9 PSI, which adds 35 horsepower and 60 pound-feet of torque to the 1.5-liter's output. Motor1 reports the kit costs about $700.   http://bit.ly/2qraq0S

 7h

TVR trademarks Griffith name

Born-again British sports car brand TVR has trademarked the Griffith name. Nothing is official at this point, but rumors claim the company's upcoming sports car could revive the emblematic nameplate used several times in the past.   http://bit.ly/2pE65EJ

 8h

Workhorse shows futuristic PHEV pickup

Startup Workhorse has finally unveiled the W-15, a plug-in hybrid pickup truck headed to series production. Priced at $52,000, the model can drive on electricity alone for 80 miles before a 460-horsepower range extender kicks in.   

 9h

Jay Leno drives M3-powered BMW 2002

Jay Leno recently took a spin in a classic BMW 2002 powered by an 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine out of an e30 M3. Brand purists won't like the swap, but Leno claims it's the perfect restomod.   http://bit.ly/2pEhZi6

 10h