Maven 'Gig' rents Chevy Bolt to freelance drivers for $229/wk

General Motors has launched a new rental program aimed at drivers for Uber, Lyft, GrubHub and similar services.Known as Maven Gig, the program is launching with the Chevrolet Bolt EV for a flat rate of $229 per week. The price includes insurance, maintenance and unlimited miles."By 2020, an estimated 43 percent of the U.S. workforce will be made up of workers who freelance," GM says. "The nature of employment is changing, and Maven Gig is a nimble platform to grow and adapt with the shift."Maven's on-demand rental for ridesharing program has counted more than 100 million miles so far, spread across 9.3 million individual rides. The program is currently available in 11 markets including Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington DC.The Maven Gig pilot program will launch in San Diego before expanding to San Francisco and Los Angeles later this year. The company has not mentioned how many vehicles will be allocated for the service.