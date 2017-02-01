Mazda announced pricing for 2017 MX-5

Only slight tweaks are on tap for the MX-5 in 2017.

Mazda has announced pricing for its 2017 MX-5 Miata . The latest version of the popular roadster is scheduled to land in dealer showrooms later this month.

Mazda managed to (mostly) avoid any price creep with the 2017 model year MX-5, with the roadster carrying the same base $24,915 MSRP as last year. Buyers will also have to cough up $875 for destination.

Packaging of the 2017 MX-5 largely carries over, but there have been some changes to the mid-level Club model. Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) are now standard on the MX-5 Club model; last year those safety features were exclusive to the top-spec Grand Touring model.

That extra kit will hit buyers in the wallet, however. The MX-5 Club 6MT is $200 more than last year, carrying a base price of $28,800. The automatic version of the MX-5 Club is also $200 more than last year, with an MSRP of $29,530 for 2017.

Prices for the MX-5 RF carryover unchanged; ditto for both the roadster and RF versions of the MX-5 Grand Touring.