Mazda downplays production prospects for RX-9

  • Updated December 7, 2016, 8:47 am
  •         by Justin King

Ever-tightening emissions regulations could discourage the company from launching another rotary-engine sports car.

Mazda has doused cold water on hopes for a rotary-powered successor to the RX-7 and RX-8.

Speaking to Automotive News in a recent interview, CEO Masamichi Kogai said Mazda will not launch another rotary engine if it will be 'short lived' due to fuel efficiency constraints.

"We need it to meet future emissions regulations," he said. "We are still conducting our R&D activity to overcome any issues we have with emissions and fuel efficiency."

As the industry faces even tighter emissions regulations in the coming years, Kogai has no doubt that Mazda would debut a rotary-powered range extended hybrid before considering a traditional rotary powertrain in the spirit of the RX coupes. But when asked if Mazda has any plans for a range-extended sports car larger than the MX-5 Miata, Kogai flatly said 'no.'

The Japanese automaker has kept an engineering team focused on developing rotary engine technology. Further fueling hopes for an RX-9, the company last year unveiled the RX-Vision concept (pictured) and an executive hinted that a production edition could share the Miata's platform.

RELATED CARS
2017 Mazda Mazda3
2017 Mazda Mazda3 Hatchback
2017 Mazda Mazda6
2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata
2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
2016 Mazda CX-9
2017 Mazda CX-3
2016 Mazda CX-5

The comments are unlikely to completely hush rumors of an RX-9 launch in 2020, aligning with the company's 100th anniversary.

Live images by Ben Hsu.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 19h