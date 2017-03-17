Mazda files two new rotary engine patents

Most Discussed
New Volkswagen Polo spied
Amateur spy shots have revealed the brand-new Volkswagen Polo well ahead of its debut at the Frankfurt Auto Show. Built on the MQB platform, the sixth-gen Polo gets a sharper design and a much larger footprint. http://bit.ly/2mCKSbb
2017 Aston Martin DB11 reviewed
We take a spin in Aston Martin's latest DB11. http://bit.ly/2mA5Mb0
Autopilot users now eligible for insurance discounts
An Ohio-based company named Root Insurance is giving discounts to Tesla owners who use the Autopilot system. The company cites NHTSA findings that show a 40-percent drop in accidents since Autopilot debuted. http://bit.ly/2mzcldC
Spied: BMW i8 Spyder
Better late than never: BMW is finally testing the convertible version of the hybrid i8. Look for the model to break cover either late this year or early next year. http://bit.ly/2nesGsD
Fully autonomous BMW coming by 2021
BMW has teamed up with Intel and Mobileye to launch a fully autonomous car by 2021. Level 5 autonomy is defined as a car capable of driving itself on all roads and in all circumstances. http://bit.ly/2mW7h6I
Ferrari: No plans to use Alfa V6
Ferrari is open to using smaller engines, but it won't build a car powered by Alfa Romeo's 2.9-liter V6. Instead, a V6-powered Ferrari would receive a brand new engine developed in-house. http://bit.ly/2mW0r0U
Next new Alfa will be a crossover
Alfa Romeo's next new model will most likely be a crossover. However, executives haven't decided whether it will be positioned above or below the Stelvio. http://bit.ly/2nI4GuQ
Audi previews next A6, A7, and A8
A French publication has obtained sketches of the next-generation A6, A7, and A8. The sketches were penned to illustrate the differences between the three models. http://bit.ly/2nLZiXg