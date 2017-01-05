Mazda hints at hydrogen-powered RX-8 successor

Mazda confirmed it's still developing the Wankel engine. Which car will it power?

Every few months, there's a new report claiming Mazda is -- or isn't -- working on a successor to the Wankel-powered RX-8. It's as certain as death or taxes. It's that time of the year again, but the newest hint comes straight from the source.

The Autumn edition of Zoom-Zoom, the company's in-house publication, talks about what the future holds for the rotary engine. Australian website Motoring managed to obtain a copy of it.

"It's been half a century since Mazda's rotary engine debuted in the Cosmo Sport, rewriting automotive history in the process. And the story's not over yet," the company writes.

The company points out the Wankel engine's biggest drawbacks are its high fuel consumption and its high level of emissions. Building a cleaner, more efficient Wankel is easier said than done, but the publication notes the rotary engine runs superbly well on hydrogen while emitting only water vapor.

"Regardless of the technical direction the rotary takes in the future, one thing is more than likely: it will be a thing of beauty. At the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show, Mazda showcased the striking RX-Vision sports car concept," concludes the magazine.

The company stopped short of confirming the RX-8 will get a successor, but it at least made it clear that it's not sending the Wankel engine to the pantheon of automotive history. Additionally, the article seemingly corroborates an earlier report that claims a smaller rotary will perform range-extending duties in the Japanese company's first series-produced electric car.

RELATED CARS 2017 Mazda Mazda3 2017 Mazda Mazda3 Hatchback 2017 Mazda Mazda6 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2016 Mazda CX-9 2017 Mazda CX-3 2016 Mazda CX-5

This is pure speculation, but Mazda might be secretly developing a modular family of Wankel engines in a bid to cut costs and development efforts. A smaller, single-rotor unit for the electric car and a bigger, twin-rotor mill for a sports car.

Many assumed Mazda's next RX-badged sports car would debut in 2017 to celebrate the Cosmo Sport's 50th birthday. The year is almost halfway over and there's no sign of the coupe informally known as the RX-9 yet, but all hope isn't lost.

The biennial Tokyo Auto Show opens its doors on October 27. It's safe to bet Mazda will have a Wankel-engined surprise on display.

Mazda RX-Vision Concept pictured. Photos by Ben Hsu.