Mazda Miata gets removable hardtop, but only for MX-5 Cup racer

Mazda has introduced a removable hardtop for the Miata roadster, but it is only available for the MX-5 Cup race car.The company introduced the MX-5 Global Cup in 2014 as an open-top roadster -- "as nature intended" -- but owners had no factory-approved hardtop to compete in series that require a bit more overhead protection for participants.""While our first year was spent concentrating on the successful launch of the MX-5 Cup car in our Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires, we knew that was just one arena for customers," says Mazda Motorsports business development manager David Cook.Owners can use the factory track-only hardtop to compete in SCCA and NASA Club Racing events, along with the Pirelli World Challenge TCA class.The hardtop costs $4,420 and will be available beginning in April.