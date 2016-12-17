Most Discussed

Other CX-5 Stories

Other Mazda Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

Mazda promises Android Auto/Apple CarPlay integration

  • Updated March 14, 2017, 2:31 pm
  •         by Byron Hurd

All Mazda Connect vehicles should be compatible, Mazda says.

Mazda spokespersons confirmed Monday that Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are on their way to the automaker's lineup.
Get More Car Info


According to cars.com, whose representatives attended the 2017 Mazda CX-5 launch, Mazda's product communications team confirmed that the smartphone integration systems would be incorporated into vehicles equipped with the company's Mazda Connect infotainment system.

Mazda did not commit to a roll-out schedule, but did confirm that those individuals who recently purchased new Mazdas should be in luck, saying that the update to include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay should be retroactively applicable with, at most, minimal hardware upgrades.

It is not unusual for Apple CarPlay to impose hardware requirements on automakers. Owners of Ford vehicles with Sync 3 that did not include Apple CarPlay integration at the time of sale required updated USB hubs in order to enable the functionality, for example. Android Auto did not require any hardware updates.

What seems clear for now is that Mazda does not intend to offer this functionality in the 2017 CX-5 from day one, however it is likely that it would be among the first to see the technology rolled out once Mazda finalizes its software.

Now

Volvo confirms 250-mile EV

Volvo's upcoming electric model will boast about 250 miles of range, the company has revealed. Set to debut in 2019, it will cost between $35,000 and $40,000 before tax incentives.    

 11h

Production of current BMW M5 ending

BMW will end production of the current M5 before the end of the month, according to a new report. The company is busy filling existing orders, so it might be too late to order a brand new one. However, the next-gen M5 is right around the corner.    http://bit.ly/2nzgIq5

 12h

Electric Lamborghini possible

Lamborghini is open to the idea of introducing an all-electric car, company CEO Stefano Domenicali has revealed. However, the model won't arrive until battery technology makes a significant leap forward.   http://bit.ly/2n40Gbf

 13h

Mazda to expand CX-5 production later in 2017

Mazda announced Monday that it will add production capacity for its updated CX-5 crossover at its Hofu production facility starting in November. Currently, the CX-5 is produced only in Mazda's Hiroshima Plant. Mazda says the additional capacity will "[...] help the automaker respond quickly and flexibly to growing demand for SUVs globally."   

 1d

Mid-engined Aston Martin coming in 2021

Aston Martin has confirmed it's in the early stages of developing a mid-engined model aimed at the Lamborghini Huracan and the McLaren 720S. The yet-unnamed car will get a V12 engine, and it will be one of the best-looking cars the brand has ever built.    http://bit.ly/2nvkdxJ

 1d

Ferrari boss wants to reinvent California T

Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne says he's not entirely happy about the California T. The model started life as a Maserati and it doesn't feel like a true Ferrari, according to the exec. Consequently, the next-generation model will be completely re-invented.   http://bit.ly/2nvoyRD

 1d

Investor injects $1.8 billion in Detroit Electric

A Chinese company named Far East Smarter Energy Group has invested $1.8 billion in Detroit Electric. The company will use the cash to launch the electric, Lotus Elise-based SP:01, and to develop a battery-powered SUV set to arrive by the end of the decade.   

 1d

Next Porsche 911 could get mid-engined variant

Porsche has revealed the next generation of the 911 could go mid-engined for the first time. The mid-engined 911 RSR developed for racing has generated a considerable amount of interest among enthusiasts, so the company is considering building a street-legal variant of it.    

 3d

Driven: 2017 Land Rover Discovery

"We'd encounter frozen sand on a sharp descent and simply point the steering straight ahead and pray that the rest of the truck followed. It did. Every time."<br/>   http://bit.ly/2m8zELh

 4d

Porsche considering electric Macan

Porsche could introduce a battery-powered Macan as part of its electrification push, according to Reuters. Hybrid versions of the 911 and the 718 models are also possible in the medium-term future.    http://reut.rs/2n6MTkF

 4d