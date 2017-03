Mazda promises Android Auto/Apple CarPlay integration

All Mazda Connect vehicles should be compatible, Mazda says.

Mazda spokespersons confirmed Monday that Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are on their way to the automaker's lineup. According to cars.com, whose representatives attended the 2017 Mazda CX-5 launch, Mazda's product communications team confirmed that the smartphone integration systems would be incorporated into vehicles equipped with the company's Mazda Connect infotainment system.Mazda did not commit to a roll-out schedule, but did confirm that those individuals who recently purchased new Mazdas should be in luck, saying that the update to include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay should be retroactively applicable with, at most, minimal hardware upgrades.It is not unusual for Apple CarPlay to impose hardware requirements on automakers. Owners of Ford vehicles with Sync 3 that did not include Apple CarPlay integration at the time of sale required updated USB hubs in order to enable the functionality, for example. Android Auto did not require any hardware updates.What seems clear for now is that Mazda does not intend to offer this functionality in the 2017 CX-5 from day one, however it is likely that it would be among the first to see the technology rolled out once Mazda finalizes its software.