Mazda has revealed images of its 2017 CX-5 Custom Style, perhaps the handsomest version of its new crossover yet.





The 2017 CX-5 just saw its first complete redesign, revealed at the Los Angeles Auto Show last month, but already a snazzier version is in the works. The CX-5 Custom Style is an optional appearance package that promises to improve handling and look good at the same time.

The biggest visual change is the addition of chrome-lined skirts that add both a sporty and luxury feel, as well as some heft, to the exterior. The door mirrors are finished in black rather than body color, and the brake calipers are finished in matte black.

While the drivetrain remains untouched, performance is enhanced with a height-adjustable suspension. Special edition 20-inch gunmetal wheels wearing 245-45 tires fill out the wheel wells and are likely substantially grippier.

Though no photos were available, Mazda says that interior-wise, the pedals now wear an aluminum finish, while welcome lamps and illuminated scuff plates give off a more premium vibe. There are even special floor mats with a deodorant function.

The CX-5 Custom Style will make its debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2017. Sadly, its presence there likely means that it will not be sold in the US.