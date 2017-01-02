Mazda2, Mazda3 recalled over seat issue

  • Updated February 15, 2017, 5:11 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The issue affects 173k cars built in 2010 and 2011.

Mazda has issued a recall to fix 173,859 examples of the Mazda2 and the Mazda3 fitted with seats that can break.

The company explains the mechanism that adjusts the seat height can break or detach itself from the seat frame, causing the seat angle to change abruptly. The issue increases the risk of an accident because it can cause the driver to lose control of the car.

The problem affects select Mazda2s manufactured in 2011, as well as Mazda3s built in 2010 and 2011. The Mazdaspeed3 (pictured) is also included in the campaign. A recall report explains abnormal noise and rattling coming from the seat bottom likely indicates the mechanism is about to fail.

Mazda will notify owners of affected cars. They'll need to stop by the nearest Mazda dealer, where technicians will inspect the seat lifter links.

If cracks are detected, technicians will replace the entire seat adjuster unit. If there are no cracks, technicians will reinforce the seat lifter by installing an additional bracket. Either way, the repair will be carried out free of charge.

The recall campaign is scheduled to begin on March 31st, 2017.

  

