McLaren 570GT gets feather wrap from MSO

The process of feather-wrapping a car takes over 300 hours.

McLaren's Special Operations (MSO) division is taking customization to the next level by offering the world's very first feather wrap. The option is only available on the 570GT.Describing the process of feather-wrapping a 570GT as meticulous is a gross understatement. Entirely done by hand, the task takes over 300 hours to complete. McLaren didn't want to harm birds, so its technicians instead use synthetic feathers that are each precisely 2.76 inches long and coated with a pearlescent lacquer. All told, the wrap adds a little over five pounds to the 570GT.Feather-coating is sure to become a trend, but it's not just for looks. The feathers contribute to reducing surface drag by acting as grooves, and the effect is amplified as the car's speed increases."Our engineers and designers have long been inspired by nature in our aim to create the lightest and most aerodynamic shapes on the road. We call this biomimicry," the company said in a statement.McLaren explains the 570GT was chosen to inaugurate the feather wrap because it's the car most suited to long, flight-like journeys across continents. The option might be available on the brand's other models in the coming months, however.570GT buyers can order the optional feather wrap starting today, April 1. Current owners who like the bird look can get feathers added to their 570 at all participating McLaren dealerships.