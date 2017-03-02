Other McLaren Stories

McLaren 720S leaked ahead of Geneva debut

  • Updated March 2, 2017, 7:37 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The 720S is guaranteed to make an entrance anywhere it goes.

A leak has cut short McLaren's lengthy teaser campaign and revealed the 2018 720S ahead of schedule. The next Super Series model will make its official debut on Tuesday at the Geneva Auto Show.

Erroneously published by Bloomberg and quickly taken down, the leaked image confirms the 720S receives a brand-new look that breaks all ties with McLaren's current design language. The back half of the car is defined by long vents above the wheels that direct cooling air into the engine compartment, twin exhaust tips mounted high up on the rear fascia, and see-through C-pillars.

The 720S is guaranteed to make an entrance anywhere it goes. However, the most striking part of McLaren's new supercar is how the occupants enter and exit the cabin. Hinges behind the front wheels and right in the middle of the roof panel allow the doors to swing upwards, creating a large opening that provides unobstructed access to the cockpit. Natural light enters the cabin through glass panels located right above the front seats.

Like its name implies, the 720S uses a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine rated at 720 horsepower, a generous increase over the 650S' 650-horsepower rating. Installed in an illuminated engine bay, the mid-mounted eight-cylinder spins the rear wheels via an automatic transmission.

The coupe hits 124 mph from a standstill in 7.8 seconds, and it can get back down to a full stop in 4.6 seconds. It tips the scale at just 2,828 pounds thanks in part to the widespread use of lightweight materials. Notably, it's built around a carbon fiber tub.

Unless it's leaked or teased again, we'll learn more about the 2018 McLaren 720S when it breaks cover on Tuesday. Stay tuned to Leftlane for live images of it straight from the show floor in Geneva.

