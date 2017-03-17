McLaren kicks off 720S production

The 720S represents McLaren's first-ever replacement of a model family, marking the end of the P11 generation.

McLaren is celebrating the start of series production for its new 720S , bringing the Super Series into its second generation.

The company is particularly proud of the 720S as its first-ever replacement of a model family. The new P14 chassis replaces the P11 lineup that spanned from the 12C to the 650S and 675LT, among others.

Unveiled in Geneva, the 720S is more powerful and refined than its predecessor. It delivers 720 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, enabling a sprint to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and a launch to 124 mph in just 7.8 seconds.

The P11 launched McLaren into the supercar arena, tallying more than 7,000 sales to date. The 720S is the first of 15 new models confirmed for introduction by the end of 2022.

"Customer interest in the new McLaren 720S following its unveiling in March at the Geneva International Motor Show has significantly exceeded our expectations and we are bidding farewell to the first-generation Super Series in the knowledge that we have a successor that raises limits in the supercar segment to new heights," says McLaren chief Mike Flewitt.

Live images by Ronan Glon.