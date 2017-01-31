McLaren, BMW join forces to improve combustion tech

  • Updated January 31, 2017, 11:13 am
  •         by Justin King

The high-output, fuel-efficient technology will eventually be used in McLaren's production engines.

McLaren has announced a strategic partnership with BMW Group and four other industry players interested in building next-generation engine technology.

The companies are specifically attempting to develop new combustion technology that will deliver a higher output per capacity than current engines can achieve. The ultimate goal is to simultaneously squeeze more power out of an engine while reducing its carbon-dioxide emissions.

Additional details remain unclear at the moment, but McLaren promises the technology will eventually be used in its production engines.

"McLaren Automotive has an exceptional reputation for building the world's finest engines, as showcased by our M838T and its previous category wins in the International Engine of the Year awards," says McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt. "We will continue to independently design and build our own engines, and the benefits of this project will help us accelerate the development of our next generation of powertrain, as confirmed in our recently-announced Track22 business plan."

The collaborative effort includes McLaren's current engine manufacturing partner, Ricardo. Grainger and Worrall will be tasked with creating lightweight casting technology, while Lentus Composites will share its expertise in composite structures. The University of Bath has also signed on, bringing advanced research and development capabilities.

  

