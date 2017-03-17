McLaren BP23 'hyperluxury-GT' sells out with $2.5M price tag

Most Discussed
Nissan adding third GT-R trim line
Nissan will introduce the mid-level GT-R Track Edition at the New York auto show. http://bit.ly/2naem0s
Tesla takes aim at BMW, Mercedes-Benz compacts
After revealing the new Model 3 release candidate last week, Telsa CEO Elon Musk touched on Tesla's production ramp-up strategy for its new volume model. If the EV automaker can hold to its forecasts, it will produce half a million units in 2018--unprecedented for a ground-up vehicle launch, says Bloomberg. http://bloom.bg/2nF2FCU
China to get a Buick plug-in
GM will soon introduce a re-badged version of its Chevrolet Volt in China known as the Buick Velite 5. http://bit.ly/2nnwIfW
Slowing auto sales could be bad news for lenders
Moody's Investors Service has released a report indicating that the recent "plateauing" of the auto industry could pose a risk for lenders whose clients are stretching to close sales. As lenders fight over a diminishing pool of highly qualified buyers, riskier loan terms (what the report refers to as "accommodative financing") will likely be offered to keep business flowing. http://reut.rs/2nnioUF
Lamborghini Urus won't set 'Ring record
Lamborghini won't try to set a new Nurburgring record with the upcoming Urus SUV. It will nonetheless be one of the fastest off-roaders on the market, and it will be capable of holding its own off the beaten path. http://bit.ly/2nEqtGW
Reborn Lagonda to take on Rolls-Royce
Aston Martin is serious about taking on Rolls-Royce with its recently revived Lagonda sub-brand. The company is set to introduce a sedan and a SUV around the turn of the decade. http://bit.ly/2nEhky2
Audi Sport rules out drift mode
Audi won't develop a drift mode to keep up with rivals Ford and AMG. "I don't like them. I do not see the reason for them," said the company's R&D boss. http://bit.ly/2nmAo1L
Mercedes CLS going six-cylinder-only?
The next Mercedes-Benz CLS might not offer a V8 engine. The range-topping model will allegedly be axed to make space for the production version of the GT concept. http://bit.ly/2nE42l9
Piech sells stake in Porsche Holding SE
Ferdinand Piech is selling his 15-percent stake in the company that controls Volkswagen Group. The sale -- which is expected to bring in several billion dollars -- is the final move in a family dispute that has lasted for years. http://bit.ly/2nE7HPJ