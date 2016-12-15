McLaren builds 10,000th car in five years

  • Updated December 15, 2016, 5:05 pm
  •         by Justin King

The company nearly doubled its sales volume from 2015 to 2016.

McLaren is celebrating a production milestone as the 10,000th car rolls off the line at its Woking production center.

The achievement was reached little more than five years since the assembly facility began operations in July 2011, kicking off with a McLaren 12C. The company has since moved into new segments, recently launching a more affordable 'Sports Series' lineup.

"The fact that it took us 42 months to build our 5,000th car and just 22 months to build the next 5,000 speaks volumes about the pace of development of the company," says McLaren chief Mike Flewitt. "Much of that development is thanks to the introduction of the Sports Series family of cars and it's therefore fitting that the 10,000th car is a McLaren 570S."

Sales numbers have also experienced an exponential growth curve, expected to nearly double to more than 3,000 cars in 2016. The brand sold 1,654 vehicles in 2015, up slightly from 1,648 in 2014 and around 1,400 in 2013.

Launched earlier this year, the Sports Series now includes the 540C, 570S and 570GT. The ramp up required a second shift at the MPC factory, increasing the staff to 750 workers and doubling output from 10 cars per day to 20 units.

The 10,000th car is not headed to a customer. Instead, it will be put on display in McLaren's Heritage Collection.

  

