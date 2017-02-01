McLaren details improved chassis control for next-gen Super Series

A dozen extra sensors help measure tire contact patch and adjust damping accordingly.

McLaren has detailed its Proactive Chassis Control II technology that will make its debut on the next-generation Super Series

Engineers have outfitted the new Super Series with a dozen more sensors than the existing models, including an accelerometer on each wheel hub. The array is said to better monitor forces sent from the road to the chassis and help estimate each tire's contact patch.

All data is analyzed in milliseconds by the 'Optimal Controller' algorithm, which then makes quick changes to suspension damping.

"Proactive Chassis Control II generates a significant amount of additional grip, but not at the expense of the balance and feel of the car," promises McLaren Automotive development director Mark Vinnels. "The depth and breadth of handling precision and ride comfort in combination with the peerless level of driver involvement in the second-generation McLaren Super Series is simply extraordinary."

Drivers will also be able to use a new Variable Drift Control setting to "fully explore the dynamic ability" of the new Super Series, providing finer control over the stability control sensitivity via a swipe of a finger across a control displayed on the central infotainment screen.

More details surrounding the new Super Series will presumably be announced ahead of its official debut in Geneva.

