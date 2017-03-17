McLaren details new accessories for Sports Series

Most Discussed
Costs of higher fuel standards may be significantly lower than originally projected
Automakers who have lobbied for weakening future fuel economy standards may have a tougher go of it thanks to a report released Wednesday by nonprofit group International Council on Clean Transportation. According to the report, the costs associated with increased standards could be as much as 40 percent lower than originally projected. http://bit.ly/2o9R0cf
Mercedes might have to rethink EV naming strategy in China
Chery says Mercedes' EQ nameplate for a new line of electric vehicles is too similar to its eQ brand. http://bit.ly/2o9Y3Sb
Spied: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
The Grand Cherokee will soon receive a heart transplant from the Dodge Challenger Hellcat. http://bit.ly/2o9aCgj
Ford expects dip in 2017 profits
Ford announced Thursday that it expects profits to dip year-over-year for 2017 thanks to heavy investment and product launch costs in its first quarter. Ford is projecting a 2017 profit of $9 billion (down from $10.4 billion a year ago) according to Automotive News. http://bit.ly/2nhvQuU
Toyota buys license to use Microsoft patents
Toyota has acquired the license to use all of Microsoft's infotainment-related patents. The deal includes tools for developing operating systems, voice recognition systems, and cybersecurity tools, according to Automotive News. http://bit.ly/2nfTecl
Volkswagen T-Roc leaked?
A computer-generated image leaked online might have prematurely revealed Volkswagen's upcoming entry-level crossover. It's inspired by the 2014 T-Roc concept, but it gets four doors and a fixed roof. http://bit.ly/2nfPo2I
NIO releases footage of record-breaking 'Ring lap
Startup NIO has released full footage of its record-breaking Nurburgring lap. The EP9 lapped the grueling track in seven minutes and five seconds, an all-time record for an electric vehicle. http://bit.ly/2nfBa1S
First Ford Mustang hardtop to cross the block
The first-ever Ford Mustang hardtop to receive a VIN number is scheduled to cross the auction block in May. Fully restored in 1997, the historic coupe is said to be in like-new condition. An estimate hasn't been provided, but it will certainly cost a small fortune. http://bit.ly/2nfKX8f
Porsche highlights its best Exclusive models
Porsche has published a video that looks back on five notable limited-edition models created by its Exclusive division. The stars include the 2011 911 Speedster and the 2009 911 Sport Classic. http://bit.ly/2nfzcP7