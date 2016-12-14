McLaren details sold-out Carbon Series LT

  • Updated December 14, 2016, 5:42 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The Carbon Series LT boasts 40 percent more carbon fiber than the 675LT Spider.

McLaren's Special Operations (MSO) division has unveiled a new limited-edition model named Carbon Series LT.

The Carbon Series LT is based on the sold-out 675LT Spider, but it features 40-percent more carbon fiber. Notably, all of the body panels, the mirror caps, both bumpers, and the large air scoops are all made out of exposed carbon fiber. The result is a head-turning, murdered-out look that's not for those wishing to keep a low profile.

McLaren hasn't made any major mechanical modifications. Power for the Carbon Series LT comes from a stock 675LT-sourced 3.8-liter V8 engine that pumps out 666 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque thanks in part to two large turbochargers. A seven-speed automatic transmission controlled via shift paddles sends the eight-cylinder's output to the rear wheels.

Performance specifications haven't been published yet. For what it's worth, the standard, 2,800-pound 675LT Spider hits 62 mph from a stop in 2.9 seconds, and it doesn't stop accelerating until it reaches 203 mph. MSO's newest model is lighter so it's likely faster, too.
McLaren will build just 25 examples of the Carbon Series LT. Pricing information hasn't been released, but if you need to ask it's already too late. The entire production run was spoken for ahead of the car's unveiling.

  

