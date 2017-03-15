McLaren promises more Longtails, starting with 720S

  • Updated March 15, 2017, 4:34 pm
  •         by Justin King

The LT editions have been a "huge success," according to company CEO Mike Flewitt.

McLaren has promised to offer more Longtail adaptations for upcoming models, including the new 720S that debuted in Geneva.

Taking inspiration from the iconic McLaren F1 GTR race car, the company revived the Longtail monicker for the 675LT -- the lightest and most powerful model in the Super Series lineup at the time.

The 675LT coupe sold out in just two months, while the Spider variant's 500-unit production run was entirely called for in just two weeks.

"The 675LT was a huge success," McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt told Car and Driver. "We'll certainly repeat Long Tail, and now that the LT brand is established, if we announce an LT derivative of a car, then everyone will know what to expect: that it will be lighter, the chassis dynamics will be way sharper, and it will have more power."

RELATED CARS
2017 McLaren 650S
2017 McLaren 650S Spider
2017 McLaren 570S
2017 McLaren 570GT
2015 McLaren P1

The 720S is no slouch in its standard configuration. A 720-horsepower engine is capable of launching it to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds.

The company is also considering a similar strategy for its Sports Series family, though the 'entry-level' cars might not be adorned with the revered LT badge.

Now

Lucid Air to list from $52,500

The Lucid Air sedan, a direct rival to the Tesla Model S, will carry a base price of $60,000 ($52,500 after federal tax credits) when it hits the market in 2018.   http://bit.ly/2nFG2uC

 2h

Audi Q4 to launch in 2019

Audi will launch a new compact crossover called the Q4 in 2019. It'll compete against the BMW X4.   http://bit.ly/2nEUl2I

 4h

McLaren 650S destroyed in collision with utility pole

Police allege the 23-year-old driver was drunk when he took the 650S Spider out for a fateful cruise around a Lake Ontario waterfront neighborhood, where the speed limit was likely just 25 mph.   http://bit.ly/2nER0kb

 7h

Trump to extend review period for fuel regs

The Trump administration is expected to announce on Wednesday that it will extend the review period of the EPA's fuel economy requirements through April 2018.   

 7h

Audi CEO says his home has not been raided

"I have all along supported efforts to clear up the diesel issue at Audi," he said at a news conference attended by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2na5Q5r

 8h

Renault again denies cheating allegations

Renault has strongly denied accusations of using a defeat device to circumvent emissions regulations. The company stresses all of its models -- including the ones called out by regulators -- comply with European norms.   http://bit.ly/2nEcBJo

 9h

Volvo 262C turns 40

Volvo is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 262C. Built by Bertone in Italy, the 262C was the only Volvo ever offered with a vinyl roof from the factory. Production ended in 1981.    

 11h

Porsche Cayenne getting V8-electric hybrid

The next generation of the Porsche Cayenne will receive the Panamera's 680-horsepower V8-electric hybrid drivetrain. It will combine neck-snapping acceleration with about 30 miles of zero-emissions driving.   http://bit.ly/2nDQUcA

 12h

New Buick Regal to bow in New York?

Buick's next-generation Regal could bow at the New York Auto Show. Essentially an Americanized Opel Insignia, the model will be offered as a five-door hatchback with a sedan-like look and as a station wagon, but the current four-door sedan body style will not be replaced.    

 12h

Prosecutors raid Audi offices in Germany

German prosecutors have raided two Audi offices in Germany, according to Automotive News. The search is part of a broader investigation into the so-called defeat device Audi invented in 1999.   http://bit.ly/2n9eaCA

 13h