McLaren teases BP23 'Hyper-GT'

Spied: 2019 Cadillac XT4
Our spies have sent us images of the 2019 Cadillac XT4 testing north of the Arctic Circle. Positioned at the bottom of the company's crossover hierarchy, the XT4 is expected to make its debut before the end of the year. http://bit.ly/2ncGzXv
Wheeler Dealers mechanic leaves show
Edd China, the mechanic on Wheeler Dealers, has announced he's leaving the show after 12 seasons. In a video posted on Youtube, he explains he's not comfortable with the new direction the show is taking. http://bit.ly/2nczB4O
Last Austin-Healey 3000 to cross the block
The very last Austin-Healey 3000 built is scheduled to cross the auction block. Said to be in like-new condition, the roadster is expected to fetch up to $112,000. http://bit.ly/2o3ANoP
BMW becomes official Formula E manufacturer
BMW was recently granted manufacturer status by Formula E's governing body, meaning the brand's team will be able to make tweaks to its race car. Jaguar - Land Rover, DS Automobiles, and Renault are among the other companies that were granted the same status.
RUF CTR sold out
All 30 examples of the RUF CTR have been spoken for, the company has revealed. Unveiled in Geneva, the CTR carries a base price of about $800,000. Deliveries will kick off in May or June of next year. http://bit.ly/2ncaXRR
Say goodbye to the Aston Martin Rapide
Aston Martin's four-door "coupe" is on the chopping block. CEO Dr. Andy Palmer told Motoring that the demise of the V12-powered luxury cruiser will make way for a new electrified offering, with the new DBX and Lagonda picking up the slack on the gasoline-powered front. http://bit.ly/2o0ulPh
Pink Floyd drummer crashes McLaren F1
Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has crashed his McLaren F1 GTR at the 75th Goodwood Members' Meeting. The 73-year old emerged from the crash without any serious injuries, but the F1 GTR will need extensive repairs. http://bit.ly/2nZg5Gr