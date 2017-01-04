McLaren to launch new Super Series model in Geneva

  • Updated January 4, 2017, 9:13 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

The new model will usher in McLaren's latest carbon fiber chassis design.

McLaren has announced that it will introduce an all-new supercar at this year's Geneva Motor Show. The new model will represent the second-generation of McLaren's Super Series models.

McLaren is keeping the details of the new car a secret until the start of the Geneva show, but the automaker has released some details about the new carbon fiber central structure on which it will be based. Said to be more rigid and lighter than the carbon-metal cockpit structure it replaces, McLaren says the new Monocage II structure contributes to a dry weight of just 2,828 pounds for the next-generation Super Series car. That's about 40 pounds less than a comparable McLaren 650S.

In addition to be lighter and stronger, McLaren designed the Monocage II with a wider cabin entrance and lower sills, which should make getting into and out of the company's next supercar a little easier. The new chassis structure also has a lower center of gravity, which should pay dividends in terms of handling.

McLaren's Super Series of vehicles represents the bulk of the company's sales and traces its roots to the 2011 launch of the 12C. McLaren followed up that vehicle with the 12C Spider, 650S Coupe and 650S Spider. McLaren most recently updated its Super Series range with the 675LT Coupe and Spider.

The new McLaren Super Series vehicle will be unveiled on March 7.

  

