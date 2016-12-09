Mercedes-AMG GT R claims fastest Nurburgring time for road-going car

The 'Beast of the Green Hell' lapped the famed circuit in just 7:10.9.

Mercedes-AMG claims its new GT R has set the fastest-ever lap time on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

A test drive conducted by Sport Auto achieved an impressive lap time of just 7:10.9, allegedly setting a record for the fastest time of any "road-going sports car" ever tested by the German magazine.

"With a laptime of just 7:10.9, the Mercedes-AMG GT R was faster than any other road-going sports car ever tested," the automaker said in a statement. "Hence, the 577 hp 'Beast of the Green Hell' has more than lived up to its name."

The time is faster than recorded laps for the Dodge Viper ACR, Lexus LFA and Porsche 911 GT2 RS, among others. However it appears to ignore a 7:08.7 lap claimed by the Nissan GT-R Nismo, a 6:59.7 benchmark for the Lamborghini Aventador SV and a 6:57 lap for the Porsche 918 Spyder.

The GT R weighs approximately 200 pounds less than the GT S edition, while adding 74 extra horsepower. Drivers can expect to hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, topping out close to 200 mph. It is the first Mercedes-AMG model equipped with rear-wheel steering.

Responding to skeptical YouTube commenters, Sport Auto confirmed that the car was outfitted with street legal Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tires. The driver used tire warmers "because of the extremely cold outside temperature" of 39 degrees Fahrenheit.



