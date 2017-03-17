Mercedes-Benz backpedaling on hydrogen?

  • April 4, 2017, 4:28 pm
  • Apr 4, 2017, 4:28 pm
  •         by Justin King

"Battery costs are declining rapidly whereas hydrogen production remains very costly," admits Daimler chief Dieter Zetsche.

Daimler has admitted that hydrogen fuel cells have taken a back seat as battery prices continue to drop.

The German automaker has been developing FCV technology for more than a decade. The efforts led to several low-volume test fleets, including the B-Class F-Cell, and a commitment to offer the new GLC F-Cell in several markets this year.

Speaking at a Stuttgart automotive congress, however, Daimler chief Dieter Zetsche acknowledged that FCVs no longer have the same advantages that encouraged development when battery prices were extremely prohibitive for long-range cars.

"Battery costs are declining rapidly whereas hydrogen production remains very costly," he said, as quoted by Smart2.0.

Aside from the cost proposition cited by Zetsche, scant hydrogen refueling infrastructure is viewed as a significant hurdle in the US and abroad. The US Department of Energy lists just 34 stations in the entire country, most of which are centered around Los Angeles or the Bay Area.

RELATED CARS
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet
2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe

The GLC F-Cell appears to address the lack of filling stations by integrating a battery pack with enough power to cruise for around 30 miles on a single charge, essentially relegating the fuel cell stack to a range extender that only kicks in on longer trips. Drivers no longer need to drive across town to a hydrogen station if they only use the vehicle for short commutes and top off the battery in between.

The GLC F-Cell is expected to cost around £50,000 (~$62,000) when it arrives later this year or early in 2018, though a lease program will also be available. The company has not confirmed if the US market will be included in the limited launch.

Now

GM's Mary Barra is highest-paid automotive CEO

GM narrowly escaped becoming the number two automaker in the U.S. by total worth, but CEO Mary Barra is holding strong to another top honor: She's the highest-paid automotive CEO in the World, says CNN Money.   http://cnnmon.ie/2n8CuFw

 2h

First take: 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster

"Even with [its] super car credentials, it's still easy to use the AMG GT C as just an ordinary car."   http://bit.ly/2n8bVAs

 4h

Tesla still behind GM in value, despite conflicting reports

After surpassing Ford as the number-two most valuable car company in America, Tesla appeared poised to topple General Motors in the top slot on Tuesday. However, despite wire service reports indicating that Tesla had actually accomplished the deed, the EV manufacturer remains second.   

 5h

Infiniti establishes Toronto-based mobility lab

Nissan's luxury arm is continuing its push into the mobility scene with a new lab in Toronto, the company announced Tuesday. Infiniti hopes to attract local entrepreneurs who can pitch new tech for future development at the global level. Established in partnership with local non-profit Multiplicity, the new lab is Infiniti's first in North America. The original opened in Hong Kong in 2015.    http://bit.ly/2nAwUXG

 7h

Tesla worth more than Ford

Tesla's market value surpassed Ford's for the first time yesterday. The California-based EV maker is worth $47.8 billion, while the Blue Oval is valued at $45.1 billion.   http://bit.ly/2nyRLe8

 8h

Ferrari hints at Formula E involvement

Ferrari has all but confirmed it's considering competing in Formula E. "We need to be involved in Formula E because electrification via hybridization is going to be part of our future," revealed company boss Sergio Marchionne.   http://bit.ly/2nyIgvp

 9h

Driven: 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country

"Volvo's new V90 Cross Country is a very, very comfortable way to get yourself, as well as your mountain bikes, kiteboards and snowshoes, to where the real excitement is found."   http://bit.ly/2ovJ8FR

 10h

Nine companies already planning to skip Frankfurt show

Nine automakers have already announced plans to sit out this year's edition of the biennial Frankfurt Auto Show. Peugeot, DS, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Nissan, Infiniti, and Mitsubishi will skip the event. More brands could join the list in the coming months.   http://bit.ly/2n6j97J

 11h

Mercedes planning two debuts in Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz will introduce two new models at the Shanghai Auto Show. The first is the updated 2018 S-Class, which will inaugurate a new straight-six engine. The second is the V8-powered Mercedes-AMG GLC63.   http://bit.ly/2nySaNE

 12h

Fiat accused of using defeat device

European regulators once again have Fiat in their crosshairs. Germany's Federal Transport Authority believes it has identified a defeat device in the 500X crossover. Fiat denies the allegations.    http://bit.ly/2nyEMcs

 13h