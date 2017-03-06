Geneva LIVE: Mercedes-Benz Concept X-Class pickup

  • Updated March 6, 2017, 10:01 am
  •         by Justin King

The production model will blend two design concepts, presented as the 'powerful adventurer' and the 'stylish explorer.'

Mercedes-Benz Vans originally revealed the Concept X-Class, billed as a 'concrete outlook' on the upcoming production pickup, back in October, but we're getting our first exposure to it in the flesh in Geneva this week.

The final design promises to blend elements from two related design concepts, one presented as the 'powerful adventurer' and the other as a 'stylish explorer.'

The 'adventurer' is clad in a sporty yellow-green hue with knobby tires and lifted suspension, evoking a traditional pickup with a focus on off-road capabilities and rigged styling.

The 'explorer' appears to share a closer relationship with Mercedes-Benz' existing lineup. Designers opted for a classy white metallic paint and 22-inch chrome wheels, giving the pickup a more upscale appearance.

The production edition will presumably tone down the styling a bit more, especially at the rear end. Unique styling elements will remain, though its overall shape is unlikely to stray far from its Nissan Navara underpinnings.

The X-Class interior promises to be full of Mercedes-Benz design elements, borrowing components from the C-Class and V-Class. The German automaker will integrate high-quality materials and its own infotainment and seating systems.

The company has confirmed that a V6 diesel engine will power the top-of-the-line trim, paired with 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive, though additional powertrain details remain unclear. The latest Navara is only offered with a choice between various four-cylinder mills, suggesting Mercedes-Benz will use its own engines.

"Our future X-Class will be a pickup that knows no compromise," promises Mercedes-Benz Vans head Volker Mornhinweg. "Ladder-type frame, high-torque six-cylinder engine, and permanent all-wheel drive are compulsory for us."

The X-Class will launch later in 2017, targeting buyers in Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Australia and Europe. There are no current plans to bring the new pickup to the U.S.

Live photos by Ronan Glon.

