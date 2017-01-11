Mercedes-Benz hints at AMG-tuned EVs

  • Updated January 11, 2017, 3:05 pm
  •         by Justin King

The company's 'EQ' sub-brand could eventually get AMG performance enhancements.

Mercedes-Benz has dropped a few more hints pointing to AMG-tuned electric vehicles.

The German automaker last year revealed the 'Generation EQ' crossover concept, inaugurating a new EQ sub-brand for its future EVs. Earlier reports suggested a Tesla Model S-fighting sedan is also under development, further fueling hopes of an AMG edition in the spirit of the SLS AMG Electric Drive.

"Electrification will find its way into AMG, and for me it's not impossible that you'll have a fully electric version or an AMG variant of an EQ," Mercedes-Benz R&D head Ola Källenius told Car and Driver.

In the near term, Mercedes-Benz' 48-volt hybrid technology is expected to make its way into AMG's high-performance V6 and V8 engines. The extra voltage could power electric compressors to supplement exhaust-driven turbochargers, but full details are being kept under wraps for now.

RELATED CARS
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet
2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

In the longer term, Källenius suggests enthusiasts may not be mistaken in looking to the electric SLS AMG as "a preview of what the future could look like."

Image by Ronan Glon.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h