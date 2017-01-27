Mercedes-Benz design studies evoke Project One teaser

  • Updated January 27, 2017, 10:39 am
  •         by Justin King

Several scale models resemble the expected shape of Mercedes-AMG's upcoming hypercar.

Mercedes-Benz may have quietly expanded its teaser campaign for the upcoming Project One.

The company recently released a large gallery showcasing many of its design studies penned over the years. Several photos appear to resemble the general shape of the Mercedes-AMG hypercar, which has only been teased with darkened profile shots.

As noted by Motor1, the scale models pictured in the design study gallery are not an exact match for the Project One teaser. They do share a bulbous cockpit and rounded haunches, suggesting the models could represent early ideas that eventually led to the final form.

The Project One will be motivated by a hybrid system that closely matches Mercedes-AMG's Formula 1 powertrain, pairing a 1.6-liter high-output turbocharged engine and electric motors to deliver at least 1,000 horsepower.

RELATED CARS
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet
2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

"The red line is over 10,000 even in the street legal car," an executive recently said.

The first prototypes are expected to begin testing this fall. Only 300 examples will eventually be produced, each presumably carrying a hefty price tag.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h