Mercedes-Benz hybrids to get 'EQ Power' badge

  • Updated February 27, 2017, 10:08 am
  •         by Justin King

The company has reserved the 'EQ Power+' designation for AMG-tuned models.

Mercedes-Benz has used its Formula 1 team to launch the new 'EQ' sub-brand for electrified powertrains.

The badge first emerged with the Generation EQ (pictured), an all-electric concept that debuted last year in Paris. The crossover introduced both a new design language and unique branding for upcoming battery-powered vehicles.

The company is not saving the EQ name for its first long-range electric vehicle. It will make its production debut on the updated S-Class expected to arrive this summer, with the hybrid edition carrying the designation 'EQ Power,' according to Auto Express.

Hybrids with high-performance powertrains, tuned with help from AMG, will be labeled EQ Power+. The latest Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 car is now known as the F1 W08 EQ Power+.

Daimler's R&D head, Thomas Weber, recently announced that at least 10 electric cars are on the company roadmap through 2025. The first will presumably be a toned-down production adaptation of the Generation EQ.

Image by Ronan Glon.

