Mercedes-Benz previews compact design language; 'creases are over'

The upcoming compact class generation is said to represent a deeper commitment to the company's "sensual purity" design philosophy.

Mercedes-Benz has previewed the next step in its evolving design language for compact models.

The upcoming compact class generation is said to represent a deeper commitment to the company's "sensual purity" design philosophy. The next big shift traces its roots to the current A-Class, introduced five years ago.

"The days of creases are over," the automaker says, though it admits that pronounced edges and creases in its current lineup helped attract a younger audience and achieve strong sales growth.

The next step is put on display as a veiled sculpture known as "Aesthetics A," presenting the Mercedes-Benz design team's vision of a next-generation compact sedan that further embraces the 'sensual purity' mantra.

RELATED CARS 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

"Form and body are what remain when creases and lines are reduced to the extreme," says Daimler design chief Gorden Wagener. "We have the courage to implement this purism."

Underneath the veil, the vehicle appears closer to a production car than many wild design studies. Mercedes-Benz has not announced a timeframe for introducing the updated design language, vaguely promising the idea will be manifested in the "not too distant future."