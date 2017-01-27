Mercedes-Benz previews compact design language; 'creases are over'

  • Updated January 27, 2017, 3:17 pm
  •         by Justin King

The upcoming compact class generation is said to represent a deeper commitment to the company's "sensual purity" design philosophy.

Mercedes-Benz has previewed the next step in its evolving design language for compact models.

The upcoming compact class generation is said to represent a deeper commitment to the company's "sensual purity" design philosophy. The next big shift traces its roots to the current A-Class, introduced five years ago.

"The days of creases are over," the automaker says, though it admits that pronounced edges and creases in its current lineup helped attract a younger audience and achieve strong sales growth.

The next step is put on display as a veiled sculpture known as "Aesthetics A," presenting the Mercedes-Benz design team's vision of a next-generation compact sedan that further embraces the 'sensual purity' mantra.

RELATED CARS
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet
2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

"Form and body are what remain when creases and lines are reduced to the extreme," says Daimler design chief Gorden Wagener. "We have the courage to implement this purism."

Underneath the veil, the vehicle appears closer to a production car than many wild design studies. Mercedes-Benz has not announced a timeframe for introducing the updated design language, vaguely promising the idea will be manifested in the "not too distant future."

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h