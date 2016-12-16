Front and rear bodywork boasts sportier AMG styling tweaks, while the Mercedes-Benz lettering is illuminated in the door sills. The matte finish pictured in the press photos (selenite grey magno) is available as an upgrade option.
On the interior, drivers are treated to an AMG sports steering wheel in nappa leather. Upholstery can be clad in standard leather, nappa hide or AMG nappa in black/black or optional grey/black or red/black configurations, while high-gloss black poplar trim comes standard.
The S-Class Coupe Night Edition will arrive first in Europe by April. US buyers will have to wait until August.
