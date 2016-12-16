By Justin King
Mercedes-Benz has previewed the new S-Class Coupe 'Night Edition,' which will soon join the growing ranks of blacked-out special editions available across the industry.

The Night Edition's 20-inch AMG wheels are perhaps the most distinct styling element, with black painted spokes contrasted against a high-sheen rim flange. The same color scheme can be found on the front grille, mirror housings and side sill panels.

Front and rear bodywork boasts sportier AMG styling tweaks, while the Mercedes-Benz lettering is illuminated in the door sills. The matte finish pictured in the press photos (selenite grey magno) is available as an upgrade option.

On the interior, drivers are treated to an AMG sports steering wheel in nappa leather. Upholstery can be clad in standard leather, nappa hide or AMG nappa in black/black or optional grey/black or red/black configurations, while high-gloss black poplar trim comes standard.

The S-Class Coupe Night Edition will arrive first in Europe by April. US buyers will have to wait until August.

