Mercedes-Benz recalls E-Class; exhaust melts composite underbody

When running at full tilt, the catalytic converter could ignite the plastic underbody panel.

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to refit hundreds of 2017 E-Class vehicles to address a potential fire threat.

Certain E-Class Coupes and Cabriolets may have been equipped with a composite underbody panel that is outside specifications. The correct design includes a recess for the catalytic converter, however some panels were produced without proper clearance for the exhaust system.

"The temperatures at the catalyst could melt the panel and under certain operating conditions (e.g. full load) lead to ignition of the plastic underbody panel and result in a fire," the recall documents warn.

Service technicians will inspect and replace the underbody paneling on vehicles if necessary.

The campaign affects the 2017 E400 4Matic Coupe, E550 Coupe, and E400 Convertible.