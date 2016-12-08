Mercedes-Benz recalls E-Class; exhaust melts composite underbody

  • Updated December 8, 2016, 8:41 am
  •         by Justin King

When running at full tilt, the catalytic converter could ignite the plastic underbody panel.

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to refit hundreds of 2017 E-Class vehicles to address a potential fire threat.

Certain E-Class Coupes and Cabriolets may have been equipped with a composite underbody panel that is outside specifications. The correct design includes a recess for the catalytic converter, however some panels were produced without proper clearance for the exhaust system.

"The temperatures at the catalyst could melt the panel and under certain operating conditions (e.g. full load) lead to ignition of the plastic underbody panel and result in a fire," the recall documents warn.

Service technicians will inspect and replace the underbody paneling on vehicles if necessary.

Get More Car Info

The campaign affects the 2017 E400 4Matic Coupe, E550 Coupe, and E400 Convertible.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h