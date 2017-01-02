Mercedes-Benz reveals SLC RedArt, SL Designo special editions

  • Updated February 13, 2017, 12:55 pm
  •         by Justin King

The RedArt Edition boasts red accents inside and out, while the SL Designo Edition pairs a blue exterior with a 'porcelain' leather interior.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed to special edition roadsters, the SLC RedArt and the SL Designo.
As its name implies, the RedArt packages feature red exterior highlights and matching interior accents. Red customizations include the front splitter, radiator grille elements, wing fins and diffuser trim, while the twin-spoke alloy wheels are painted in high-sheen tremolite metallic.

For the SLC 43 AMG variant, the RedArt Edition boasts unique five-spoke wheels, AMG front and rear aprons and sports suspension, along with a few interior tweaks.

The SL Designo takes a different approach, distinguished by its brilliant metallic blue exterior and 10-spoke AMG wheels. Its interior features a lighter color scheme with porcelain/black napa leather and piano lacquer champagne leather.

The company has not confirmed availability outside Germany, where the SLC 180 RedArt will start at 38,854 euros (~$41,200 USD) and the SL 400 Designo fetches 117.108 euros (~$124,100 USD).
  

