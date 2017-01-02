Mercedes-Benz reconsidering X-Class pickup for US market?

The German automaker will be closely following an apparent resurgence in the US midsize pickup segment.

Mercedes-Benz Vans may not have completely shut the door on a possible US launch for its X-Class pickup.

The German automaker last year appeared to dismiss the idea in the near term, arguing that it is an "attractive, huge segment" but not the right time for Mercedes to enter. The comments left open the possibility that the X could arrive in a few years, however.

Mercedes-Benz Vans head Volker Mornhinweg now suggests the company is beginning to see a possible business case. The change of heart is apparently inspired by increasing interest in the segment from established US automakers, including Ford's promise to bring the Ranger back home as a midsize offering.

"In the past year the mid-sized truck market has come back a bit," Mornhinweg told Reuters. "We are watching developments very closely, and we will take a decision at the appropriate time."

Notably, Mornhinweg also suggested the company will likely consider building the X-Class in the US if it will be sold there.