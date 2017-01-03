Mercedes-Benz teases GLA facelift

The refreshed front end centers around a new grille and restyled bumper.

Mercedes-Benz has published the first teaser image for its forthcoming GLA-Class update.

The darkened photo reveals a new grille with apparent cutouts in both horizontal slats, while the lower bumper has been restyled with new fog lights. Unsurprisingly, the hood and other stamped steel components appear to remain unchanged.

Previous reports suggest the revised crossover will also feature redesigned headlights, but the image suggests any changes will be minor.

Buyers will likely be presented with new configuration choices, such as interior and exterior color themes, while the rear end will presumably included a few exterior tweaks.

Powertrains are expected to carry over from the 2016 lineup, starting with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 208 horsepower. The current AMG-tuned GLA45 steps up to 375 ponies.

Full details will be announced at the North American International Auto Show.