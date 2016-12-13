Mercedes-Benz teases new E-Class Coupe [Video]

The video appears to confirm a sportier styling, as revealed in a leaked brochure.

Mercedes-Benz has posted an official teaser video for its redesigned 2018 E-Class Coupe

The video does not fully reveal the car, but the shots appear to confirm the authenticity of leaked brochure that surfaced earlier this week.

The next-generation E-Class Coupe brings a sportier appearance, adopting styling that better meshes with the brand's latest C- and S-Class offerings. The redesign also features a more streamlined profile than its predecessor.

The coupe's interior appears to borrow the E-Class Sedan's optional wide digital display, spanning from the instrument cluster to the infotainment system. The two-door edition boasts a few distinguishing characteristics, including spoked air vents and carbon-fiber trim.

The leaked brochure points to four powertrains for the Euro-spec edition, starting with a choice between 2.0-liter diesel and gasoline engines. The E300 is equipped with an uprated four, delivering 180 horsepower and 272 lb-ft of torque, while the E400 4Matic's V6 sends 245 horses and 354 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels.

Full details will be disclosed via an online unveiling in the near future.