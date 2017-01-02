Mercedes-Benz to reveal refreshed GLA in Detroit

  • Updated January 2, 2017, 4:52 pm
  •         by Justin King

Reports suggest the facelift will bring only minor aesthetic changes.

Mercedes-Benz has reportedly confirmed plans to reveal a refreshed GLA-Class next week at the North America International Auto Show.

Spy photos published by Motor1 suggest the crossover will only receive minor aesthetic changes, consistent with the latest refresh of the lower-riding CLA-Class that rides upon the same platform.

The interior is also expected to shy away from any radical changes, potentially adding a updated infotainment system and new colors and trim materials. Adaptive dampers will carry over, but as a standard feature rather than an upgrade option.

Buyers should not expect any powertrain changes for the next model year. The current entry-level package is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while the GLA45 will presumably retain its 375-horsepower mill.

Get More Car Info

Separate rumors have hinted at a 2019 launch for the next-generation GLA, which could include a new coupe variant. The company is also said to be working on a smaller G-Class called the GLB, also expected in 2019.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h