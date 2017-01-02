Mercedes-Benz to reveal refreshed GLA in Detroit

Reports suggest the facelift will bring only minor aesthetic changes.

Mercedes-Benz has reportedly confirmed plans to reveal a refreshed GLA-Class next week at the North America International Auto Show.

Spy photos published by Motor1 suggest the crossover will only receive minor aesthetic changes, consistent with the latest refresh of the lower-riding CLA-Class that rides upon the same platform.

The interior is also expected to shy away from any radical changes, potentially adding a updated infotainment system and new colors and trim materials. Adaptive dampers will carry over, but as a standard feature rather than an upgrade option.

Buyers should not expect any powertrain changes for the next model year. The current entry-level package is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while the GLA45 will presumably retain its 375-horsepower mill.

Separate rumors have hinted at a 2019 launch for the next-generation GLA, which could include a new coupe variant. The company is also said to be working on a smaller G-Class called the GLB, also expected in 2019.