Mercedes-Maybach unveils G650 Landaulet

  • Updated February 13, 2017, 2:44 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Mercedes-Maybach has turned the venerable Mercedes-Benz G-Class into a topless super-SUV that's as capable off-road as it is luxurious.

The G650 Landaulet is a stretched version of the G with a cloth soft top and well over a foot of ground clearance. It's unforgettable to drive on and off the pavement, but the best seats in the house are right above the rear axle. That's because the longer wheelbase clears up enough space for a cocoon-like rear compartment with a pair of individual seats borrowed from the S-Class, airliner-style tablets, and high-resolution screens.

The leather-upholstered seats can provide a hot message or fully recline. Switches on the center console let the rear occupants open or close the glass partition that separates the front and rear compartments, and operate the soft top.

The G650 name reveals that power comes from a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 engine. It sends 630 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels via an automatic transmission. Portal axles similar to the ones that equip the Unimog greatly increase the G's off-road prowess while providing 17 inches of ground clearance. Power-retractable running boards help the passengers hop on board.

Mercedes-Maybach will build just 99 examples of the G650 Landaulet, and deliveries will begin in the fall. Pricing and availability haven't been released yet, but it's safe to bet that at least a handful of examples have already been spoken for.

  

