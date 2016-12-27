That means front-wheel drive will come standard, though 4Matic all-wheel drive will be offered at an extra cost. Purists will likely scoff at the idea of a shrunken C-Class with front-wheel drive, but the configuration is par for the course in the segment. The A-Class Sedan's main rivals will be the BMW 1 Series Sedan built and sold only in China and the Audi A3 Sedan, two models underpinned by front-wheel drive platforms.
In Europe, the A-Class Sedan's base engine will be a turbocharged four-cylinder borrowed from industrial partner Renault and modified by Mercedes. Upmarket variants will receive a Mercedes-sourced turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.
A plug-in hybrid model powered by the aforementioned turbo four and a compact electric motor will join the lineup shortly after the standard model is introduced. It will be capable of driving on electricity alone for short distances. An AMG-tuned model with at least 400 horsepower under the hood will round out the lineup.
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan will arrive in 2018, according to British magazine Autocar. Its main markets will be the United States and China.
Here at Leftlane, we believe the contributions of the community are just as valuable as those of our staff. The Web, at its core, is a medium for information sharing and communication. We strive to provide good information, but without you—the community member—there is no communication. Read More>>