By Ronan Glon
Tuesday, Dec 27th, 2016 @ 2:32 am
 
Mercedes-Benz is moving forward with the development of a brand-new compact sedan, according to a recent report coming out of England.

The model will be a variant of the A-Class, which is currently only offered as a four-door hatchback (pictured) and not sold on our shores. The sedan will be positioned between the stylish CLA and the C-Class, and it will ride on the second generation of Mercedes' modular MFA platform.

That means front-wheel drive will come standard, though 4Matic all-wheel drive will be offered at an extra cost. Purists will likely scoff at the idea of a shrunken C-Class with front-wheel drive, but the configuration is par for the course in the segment. The A-Class Sedan's main rivals will be the BMW 1 Series Sedan built and sold only in China and the Audi A3 Sedan, two models underpinned by front-wheel drive platforms.

In Europe, the A-Class Sedan's base engine will be a turbocharged four-cylinder borrowed from industrial partner Renault and modified by Mercedes. Upmarket variants will receive a Mercedes-sourced turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

A plug-in hybrid model powered by the aforementioned turbo four and a compact electric motor will join the lineup shortly after the standard model is introduced. It will be capable of driving on electricity alone for short distances. An AMG-tuned model with at least 400 horsepower under the hood will round out the lineup.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan will arrive in 2018, according to British magazine Autocar. Its main markets will be the United States and China.

Here at Leftlane, we believe the contributions of the community are just as valuable as those of our staff. The Web, at its core, is a medium for information sharing and communication. We strive to provide good information, but without you—the community member—there is no communication. Read More>>

  

LeftLane

Register

  • LeftLane

    Copyright © 2005 - 2016 MNM Media, LLC.
    All rights reserved.