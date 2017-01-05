Mercedes won't offer 2017MY diesels

Most Discussed
Other Mercedes-Benz Stories
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
BMW to boost production capacity
BMW will boost its annual production capacity to three million units by 2020, according to a German newspaper. The brand is embarking on a model offensive, and it plans on launching no less than 25 new models by 2021. http://bit.ly/2piNCAy
Pininfarina, Iran Khodro sign development deal
Italian design house Pininfarina has agreed to develop a modular car platform for Iran Khodro, the biggest Iranian automaker. "The agreement with Iran Khodro represents another important step in the growth strategy of Pininfarina on markets of the new Silk Road and the Middle East," said Pininfarina CEO Silvio Pietro Angori. http://bit.ly/2piTASc
Study: Buyers willing to pay a $4,900 premium for autonomous cars
The research, spotted by CNET, suggests advanced semi-autonomous features are worth $3,500 extra. Tesla currently charges $5,000 for Enhanced Autopilot and an additional $3,000 for the not-quite-finished "full self-driving" capabilities. http://bit.ly/2phV6E3
Ferrari stock growth outpaces Tesla
Tesla's share price attracts the most attention, but Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas points out that Ferrari's shares have been a better investment in the past 12 months -- up 92 percent compared to Tesla's 50-percent gain. http://read.bi/2phNCky
Faraday Future sued over name
An electric bicycle manufacturer named Faraday Bicycles has sued Faraday Future for trademark infringement. The company points out it registered the name Faraday in 2013, two full years before Faraday Future even existed. http://bit.ly/2qWgQCK
Toyota turns to aluminum to shed weight
Toyota will use aluminum to build lighter, more efficient cars, the company has announced. In the beginning, the company will simply build body panels out of the lightweight materials, which is relatively easy. Later on, Toyota wants to build certain platform components out of aluminum, a more difficult process. http://bit.ly/2qWjZT0
McLaren wants to find the fastest gamer
McLaren is on a mission to find the fastest gamer in the world. The winner will be offered a position as one of the company's Formula 1 simulator drivers. http://bit.ly/2pfouuE
1,200-hp Volkswagen Golf mk2 out-sprints a LaFerrari
Starting with a humble second-generation Volkswagen Golf, an enthusiast built a 1,233-horsepower tire-slaying machine with all-wheel drive. It looks nearly stock, yet it blasts through the quarter mile in 8.6 seconds. http://bit.ly/2qWoQDO
Mansory tunes Mercedes--AMG GLS 63
The Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 has received the full Mansory treatment. It gets a body kit that's wider than stock, a flat black paint job, and black alloy wheels. Bigger changes are found under the hood, where the 5.5-liter turbocharged V8 has been tweaked to generate 830 horsepower and 840 pound-feet of torque.