Mercedes-AMG to introduce four-door GT in Geneva?

  • Updated February 22, 2017, 3:53 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The GT4 will debut as a concept, but a production model is coming next year.

Mercedes-AMG could celebrate its 50th birthday with a four-door version of the GT. Tentatively called GT4, the company's third standalone model will debut as a close-to-production concept next month during the Geneva Auto Show.
As its name implies, the GT4 will look like a stretched GT (pictured) with two sets of doors. However, the similarities between the two models will only be skin-deep. The sedan will ride on an evolution of the modular MRA platform that underpins a number of recent Mercedes-Benz models including the E-Class, according to British magazine Autocar.

The GT4's platform will feature its own wheelbase and track width; the sedan won't be simply a re-skinned E-Class. It will also make extensive use of lightweight materials like hot-formed steel and aluminum in order to keep weight in check.

Power will be provided by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine borrowed from the E63. It will send over 600 horsepower to all four wheels via an automatic transmission and Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel drive system.

Mercedes-AMG hasn't commented on the rumor, so we'll have to be patient to find out what the company has in store for this year's Geneva show. If the GT4 is on display, we'll be on-location to bring you live images of it starting on March 7.

The GT4 will be presented as a concept, but it will quickly spawn a production model envisioned as a replacement for the slow-selling CLS Shooting Brake. The model will launch next year with the aforementioned V8, but the lineup could also include an entry-level variant powered by a V6 engine.

