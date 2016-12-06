Mercedes-Benz adds G300 CDI pickup to Australian lineup

  • Updated December 6, 2016, 1:12 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The G300 CDI was designed to tackle the Australian bush.

In most countries, buyers who want a Mercedes-Benz pickup need to wait until the launch of the X-Class next year. In Australia, the company has just introduced a cab-chassis version of the G-Class designed to be fitted with a pickup bed.

Mercedes designed the G300 CDI to tackle the toughest terrain in Australia. It comes standard with a snorkel that allows it to drive through 25 inches of water, a bull bar, skid plates, and a pair of drain plugs drilled into the floors. Visually, it stands out from the high-performance G sold on our shores with a black grille, black headlight bezels, and 16-inch alloys wrapped by all-terrain tires.

The cabin is utilitarian and function-oriented. The seats are upholstered in durable vinyl, there is no infotainment system, and the center console features basic-looking buttons that let the driver lock one of the three differentials, among other functions. Rubber floor mats and an old-fashioned key round out the list of simple, work-focused equipment inside.

The G300 CDI is equipped with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 engine rated at 181 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It spins all four wheels via a five-speed automatic transmission and a permanent all-wheel drive system with a 50:50 torque split.

Performance specifications haven't been announced, but they're of little interest to the G300's target buyer. What matters is that it's capable of towing 4,872 pounds and hauling 4,595 pounds. It boasts approach and departure angles of 38 and 35 degrees, respectively.

The Mercedes-Benz G300 CDI is on sale now down under with a base price of A$119,900, a sum that converts to nearly $90,000. Its main rival is Toyota's 70-Series Land Cruiser, which has also been in production for decades.

  

