Mercedes-Benz issues eight recalls

About 25,000 cars are affected by the separate campaigns.

Mercedes-Benz issued eight separate recall campaigns over the weekend. All told, 24,478 cars registered in the United States will need to visit a service center in the coming months.

The largest recall affects 12,743 examples of the C-Class, the S-Class sedan, and the GLC, according to Carscoops. The cars are fitted with non-functional seatbelt pre-tensioners, which increase the risk of injuries in the event of a crash. 305 examples of the Metris van are being recalled for the same reason.

10,832 examples of the venerable G-Class as well as 168 examples of the C-Class and the now-defunct GLK need to have their steering couplings re-tightened. Luckily, the fix should be a relatively quick and easy operation.

Moving on to the E-Class, 411 examples of the E300 built in 2016 and 2017 need to be looked at by Mercedes because they're fitted with a roof spoiler that can detach under certain conditions. The Stuttgart-based company has also tracked down 15 examples with instrument cluster issues.

Finally, three C-Classes may be fitted with a power steering motor that's improperly welded. And, a Mercedes is calling back a single R-Class because its engine might shut off unexpectedly.