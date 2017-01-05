Mercedes-Benz launches home battery business in U.S.

  • May 18, 2017, 4:38 pm
  • May 18, 2017, 4:38 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Mercedes will take on Tesla's Powerwall with a home energy storage system of its own.

Not to be outdone by Tesla and its Powerwall, Mercedes-Benz has announced a new partnership with Vivint Solar to bring its home energy storage system to the United States.

Vivint will offer the Mercedes-Benz storage systems to compliment its rooftop solar energy systems. The batteries used for the home storage system are the same kind of lithium-ion units Mercedes uses in its hybrid and electric cars.

"As Mercedes-Benz electrifies its vehicle fleet, solar plus storage is essential to enable those vehicles to be powered by clean energy," said Boris von Bormann, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Energy Americas, LLC. "With batteries featuring the best in automotive engineering from Mercedes-Benz, and high-quality solar energy systems from Vivint Solar, our solution allows customers to take the next step toward a sustainable energy future. The launch of our home battery system in Europe has been successful and we are thrilled to be working with Vivint Solar to bring a reliable and compelling solar plus storage offering to American homes."

The idea behind the partnership is that Vivint customers can store electricity during the daytime hours, and then use it at night when electricity rates are typically higher. The storage system will be available to customer in California starting this quarter.

RELATED CARS
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe

Each storage system consists of a modular 2.5 kWh battery. Homeowners can bundle the system to provide up to 20 kWh of electrical storage. Pricing for the storage system was not announced.

+READ FULL ARTICLE
RELATED CONTENT
Governments pushing EVs prematurely to take credit later [Op-Ed]
Hannover LIVE: Mercedes' drone-launching Vision Van concept

Now

Ikea grand opening could shut down Ohio roadways

The grand opening of the first Ikea in Columbus, Ohio, could shut down exits on Interstate 71, The Columbus Dispatch reports. Ikea is expecting enthusiastic shoppers to line up as early as two days in advance of the store's opening on June 5th, and as many as 15,000 customers may visit the store each day of its opening week. Seeking to avoid stopped traffic on I-71, local officials plan to shut down several exits.   http://bit.ly/2qVU6Wt

 1h

Is this a 300 Hellcat?

It looks like Chrysler wants to Hellcat all the things.   http://bit.ly/2qWpHra

 4h

1963 Jaguar Lightweight E-Type headed to auction

One of the 12 Lightweight E-Types built by Jaguar in the early 1960s is headed to auction. The Lightweight stood out from the regular E-Type with aluminum construction and a more basic cabin. Raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, chassis number S850664 could sell for about $7 million.   

 5h

Mazda sponsors classic car rally in CA

Mazda is sponsoring a classic car rally named Touge California. The 200-mile event will take place on July 15, and it's open to anyone with a Japanese car built before 1980.   http://bit.ly/2rtUVmL

 6h

Official: VW boss Mueller under investigation

German prosecutors have announced they're investigating Volkswagen boss Matthias Mueller over allegations of market manipulation. He's accused of taking too long to notify Porsche SE shareholders of the diesel cover-up, according to Bloomberg.   

 7h

UK's Lib Dem party wants to ban diesel

England's Liberal Democrat party wants to ban the sale of diesel-powered cars starting in 2025. Autocar reports that some of the leading voices in the automotive industry are concerned banning diesel will actually lead to more air pollution.   

 8h

McLaren open to all-electric supercar

McLaren remains open to the idea of building an all-electric supercar, according to Autocar. Electric drivetrains are relatively simple, and they can boost handling by lowering a car's center of gravity.   

 9h

Hyundai Kona spied camo-free again

By the time the Hyundai Kona breaks cover, we won't have anything new to say about it. The crossover has been caught completely camo-free in yet another set of spy shots.   http://bit.ly/2rtFaMx

 10h

Audi A3 e-tron gets price hike for 2018

Audi has made the gasoline-electric A3 more expensive for the 2018 model year. The Sportback e-tron costs $600 more than before. The list of upgrades includes two USB ports, standard heated front seats, and new wheel designs.   

 11h